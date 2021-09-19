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WEARING MASK & 6 FEET IS SATAINIC RITUAL
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263 views • September 19, 2021
Paula Loves Children ❤️:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/4VRJNt4kS8Uk/
Unholy Grail: Adrenochrome, the “White Rabbit” Elixir Pursued by Blackhearted Elites:
https://www.independentsentinel.com/unholy-grail-adrenochrome-the-white-rabbit-elixir-pursued-by-blackhearted-elites/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bfO00htZJMLs/
The Hillary Child-Sex Tape Is Worse Than You Can Imagine
https://amg-news.com/archives/2555
GRAPHIC WARNING: Victim Says He Was Raped as a Young Boy on a Yacht by Bill Clinton; Tonight He Tells His Story:
https://truepundit.com/graphic-warning-victim-says-he-was-raped-as-a-young-boy-on-a-yacht-by-bill-clinton-tonight-he-tells-his-story/
NAKED CHILDREN ARE "ILLUMINATED" IN THE 2ND PORTAL IN MASONIC LODGES BY AUTHORITIES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AYsuLYFAQDuI/
"ILLUMINATE NAKED CHILDREN in 2nd PORTAL" SODOMY BY AUTHORITIES!!! PLATE X
https://archive.org/details/The_Hidden_Life_In_Freemasonry_-_C._W._Leadbeater
CLARE AND MADYSON CHAT WITH MARK:
Sex Trafficking - Child Trafficking - Satanic Ritual Abuse
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8zEK5r0QZKZl/
freeMASONS WORSHIP LUCIFER:
http://www.spiritualwarfareschool.com/library/Freemasonry/Unknown_-_Freemasonry_The%20Worship_of_Lucifer.pdf
"Scotch" Freemasonry History and RITUALS!
https://archive.org/details/scotchritemasonr01blan/page/n4
Proofs of a Conspiracy (1798)
https://archive.org/details/proofsofaconspiracy
LARGEST FRAUD/RICO in American History!
https://progressive.org/magazine/home-wrecker-abusive-mortgage-servicer-transforms-neighborhoods/
Worse than Gitmo!
https://theappeal.org/worse-than-guantanamo/
Mrs. Judge Sheriff "Butch" Conway:
https://www.facebook.com/Exposing-Judge-Carla-Brown-710454135666761/
Eudite Erucations, "Sheriff Butch is a Sonofabitch":
https://erudite-eructations.blogspot.com/2010/07/sheriff-butch-is-sonofabitch.html
"Did M & T Bank actually have any interest at all in Howard Graber’s house? Did they or their agent or assignee or successor-in-interest actually hold Graber’s promissory note and/or have the right to enforce that promissory note? That’s a perfectly legitimate question, and one that should damn well be answered before Graber is thrown under the jail for 170 years."
https://libertyroadmedia.com/2014/01/24/shutting-the-door-on-due-process-howard-graber-and-reasonable-doubt/
SWAT standoff: Eviction results in 4-hour incident
with Homeowner and WIFE ASSAULTED:
https://www.gwinnettdailypost.com/archive/swat-standoff-eviction-results-in--hour-incident/article_9323c92c-bb93-52b8-840b-52c7bf1c7373.html
BLACKSTONE/BAYVIEW/LAKEVIEW/M&T BANK - PARADISE PAPERS-
https://offshoreleaks.icij.org/search?utf8=✓&q=blackstone+bayview+lakeview+&c=&j=&e=&commit=Search
Researching & sharing for our freedom.
Please share this information. Thank you for watching!
Support my work:
Bitcoin: 38zzZH31xf3S8LSmjuWpjDR4eHgQa8aNpt
ETH: 0xeA5B9999CC73B6f6370fD66ac52ca53A37609fb9
BNB: bnb10jpf39hxeanq6dl84lzflxdw4uuz6e33hh5eqa
LUNA: terra1qa6kxgnl9k7k6lhw06wlqq8uu2jswlwlvw2qwa
LTC: LLVNPRse85rjWv8T9H4kBooqC6wiShZcci
VET: 0x678052774b0b49850ad83a4ab7cd6582763c5ddc
DOGE: DUTLfHW7hQSVdHsvCwsPrctdC2phuu4DKH
ADA: addr1qxaqjzhhuqwhy0ukhv8kt3j7pt7qtvmu2l0hjz04ga6aq7m8yjpjrt2qcvhl3us0m076xsecngg6696hze6ear0j9y9she0hsl
ARRR: zs129nzuduzx7xd8sjzk0aszfkwqhh6zgdc0wvtv5mrzj3dx3mtwv8k28zhx78lzz685s6dy8zzvnz
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/4VRJNt4kS8Uk/
Unholy Grail: Adrenochrome, the “White Rabbit” Elixir Pursued by Blackhearted Elites:
https://www.independentsentinel.com/unholy-grail-adrenochrome-the-white-rabbit-elixir-pursued-by-blackhearted-elites/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bfO00htZJMLs/
The Hillary Child-Sex Tape Is Worse Than You Can Imagine
https://amg-news.com/archives/2555
GRAPHIC WARNING: Victim Says He Was Raped as a Young Boy on a Yacht by Bill Clinton; Tonight He Tells His Story:
https://truepundit.com/graphic-warning-victim-says-he-was-raped-as-a-young-boy-on-a-yacht-by-bill-clinton-tonight-he-tells-his-story/
NAKED CHILDREN ARE "ILLUMINATED" IN THE 2ND PORTAL IN MASONIC LODGES BY AUTHORITIES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AYsuLYFAQDuI/
"ILLUMINATE NAKED CHILDREN in 2nd PORTAL" SODOMY BY AUTHORITIES!!! PLATE X
https://archive.org/details/The_Hidden_Life_In_Freemasonry_-_C._W._Leadbeater
CLARE AND MADYSON CHAT WITH MARK:
Sex Trafficking - Child Trafficking - Satanic Ritual Abuse
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8zEK5r0QZKZl/
freeMASONS WORSHIP LUCIFER:
http://www.spiritualwarfareschool.com/library/Freemasonry/Unknown_-_Freemasonry_The%20Worship_of_Lucifer.pdf
"Scotch" Freemasonry History and RITUALS!
https://archive.org/details/scotchritemasonr01blan/page/n4
Proofs of a Conspiracy (1798)
https://archive.org/details/proofsofaconspiracy
LARGEST FRAUD/RICO in American History!
https://progressive.org/magazine/home-wrecker-abusive-mortgage-servicer-transforms-neighborhoods/
Worse than Gitmo!
https://theappeal.org/worse-than-guantanamo/
Mrs. Judge Sheriff "Butch" Conway:
https://www.facebook.com/Exposing-Judge-Carla-Brown-710454135666761/
Eudite Erucations, "Sheriff Butch is a Sonofabitch":
https://erudite-eructations.blogspot.com/2010/07/sheriff-butch-is-sonofabitch.html
"Did M & T Bank actually have any interest at all in Howard Graber’s house? Did they or their agent or assignee or successor-in-interest actually hold Graber’s promissory note and/or have the right to enforce that promissory note? That’s a perfectly legitimate question, and one that should damn well be answered before Graber is thrown under the jail for 170 years."
https://libertyroadmedia.com/2014/01/24/shutting-the-door-on-due-process-howard-graber-and-reasonable-doubt/
SWAT standoff: Eviction results in 4-hour incident
with Homeowner and WIFE ASSAULTED:
https://www.gwinnettdailypost.com/archive/swat-standoff-eviction-results-in--hour-incident/article_9323c92c-bb93-52b8-840b-52c7bf1c7373.html
BLACKSTONE/BAYVIEW/LAKEVIEW/M&T BANK - PARADISE PAPERS-
https://offshoreleaks.icij.org/search?utf8=✓&q=blackstone+bayview+lakeview+&c=&j=&e=&commit=Search
Researching & sharing for our freedom.
Please share this information. Thank you for watching!
Support my work:
Bitcoin: 38zzZH31xf3S8LSmjuWpjDR4eHgQa8aNpt
ETH: 0xeA5B9999CC73B6f6370fD66ac52ca53A37609fb9
BNB: bnb10jpf39hxeanq6dl84lzflxdw4uuz6e33hh5eqa
LUNA: terra1qa6kxgnl9k7k6lhw06wlqq8uu2jswlwlvw2qwa
LTC: LLVNPRse85rjWv8T9H4kBooqC6wiShZcci
VET: 0x678052774b0b49850ad83a4ab7cd6582763c5ddc
DOGE: DUTLfHW7hQSVdHsvCwsPrctdC2phuu4DKH
ADA: addr1qxaqjzhhuqwhy0ukhv8kt3j7pt7qtvmu2l0hjz04ga6aq7m8yjpjrt2qcvhl3us0m076xsecngg6696hze6ear0j9y9she0hsl
ARRR: zs129nzuduzx7xd8sjzk0aszfkwqhh6zgdc0wvtv5mrzj3dx3mtwv8k28zhx78lzz685s6dy8zzvnz
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