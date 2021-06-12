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PLANDEMIC: Microsoft Patents New Cryptocurrency System Using Body Activity Data
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22 views • June 12, 2021
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Human body activity associated with a task provided to a user may be used in a mining process of a cryptocurrency system. A server may provide a task to a device of a user which is communicatively coupled to the server. A sensor communicatively coupled to or comprised in the device of the user may sense body activity of the user. Body activity data may be generated based on the sensed body activity of the user. The cryptocurrency system communicatively coupled to the device of the user may verify if the body activity data satisfies one or more conditions set by the cryptocurrency system, and award cryptocurrency to the user whose body activity data is verified.
https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
https://patents.google.com/patent/WO2020060606A1/en
Human body activity associated with a task provided to a user may be used in a mining process of a cryptocurrency system. A server may provide a task to a device of a user which is communicatively coupled to the server. A sensor communicatively coupled to or comprised in the device of the user may sense body activity of the user. Body activity data may be generated based on the sensed body activity of the user. The cryptocurrency system communicatively coupled to the device of the user may verify if the body activity data satisfies one or more conditions set by the cryptocurrency system, and award cryptocurrency to the user whose body activity data is verified.
https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
https://patents.google.com/patent/WO2020060606A1/en
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