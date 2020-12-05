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The COVID Vaccine is Coming to Save Us... Really It Is
The Prisoner
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261 views • December 05, 2020
Max Igan - The Crowhouse - December 5th, 2020.

Amazon introduces "Distance Assistant":
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FexuGnXVkvE&;feature=emb_title

Vaccines "Unlikely To COMPLETELY STERILIZE a Population":
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vDYdmV1H0mig/

WHO Warns Against Pandemic Complacency Amid Vaccine Rollout
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/world/who-warns-against-pandemic-complacency-amid-vaccine-rollout/ar-BB1bDBw7?ocid=msedgntp

World Vaccine Polls
https://www.worldvaccinepoll.com/?fbclid=IwAR06giQxxSojHp4JUqWExp2gr2lcQadKpC3IUa4V9uPzlRt968FRapz59j4

Del Bigtree and the Highwire - UK EXPECTS ‘HIGH VOLUME’ OF COVID VACCINE ADVERSE REACTIONS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SVv28Aga5M4C/

Boris Johnson Speech (check 8:55):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IzSSVSgV8so&;feature=youtu.be

Support Rick Simpson
https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-rick-simpson

Victoria's Spine Injury Recovery Fundraiser:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/victoria039s-spine-injury-recovery?utm_source=customer&;utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all

COPS FOR COVID TRUTH:
https://advocateme.wixsite.com/copsforcovidtruth

COVID Stickers - Anti-ganda Print Files:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/xa6th9n4b7spkd1/AABL5HuuuW0ojclJeGImsa9ua?dl=0

Should You Take the COVID19 Test?:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUqvZB65bYs&;t

Daniel Andrews Premier of Victoria Contact:
https://www.premier.vic.gov.au/contact-us

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

"So long as the people do not care to exercise their freedom, those who wish to tyrannize will do so; for tyrants are active and ardent, and will devote themselves in the name of any number of gods, religious and otherwise, to put shackles upon sleeping men." - Voltaire

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/azr4kGEUWceb/
The Crowhouse

Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
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