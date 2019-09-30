(MIAC #234) Oligarchs Begin Cutting the Information Flow About Food Losses

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Climate Revolution: A ‘Must Read’ for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.
ADAPT 2030 Climate Revolution Book https://payhip.com/b/3sVi
Winter is Coming Cycles of Change Presentation: A comprehensive PDF slide presentation with accompanying MP3 narration of the slides by David DuByne, author of Climate Revolution. Over an hour of detailed explanation and documentation of the rapidly approaching periods of life-changing cold we will soon experience and how it will reduce global crop yields leading to a prolonged economic contraction.
ADAPT 2030 Cycles of Change Presentation https://payhip.com/b/6q4S
#economy #grandsolarminimum #climaterevolution #narrativecontrol
______________________________________
David DuByne creator of the ADAPT 2030 channel on YouTube discusses energetic changes in consciousness and frequency on Earth as the Sun moves into its 400-year cycle affecting global crop production, the economy and everyone on our planet. This is an energetic timeline for what you can expect from now to 2023 as society resets.
•China forbids sharing of weather & crop condition information
•Weather stories now need to be state approved to share in Chinese social media
•Bottom 15% of global population will not be able to afford doubling food prices
•EBT food assistance will not cover basic food costs by 2023
•2019 is the last year we have stable harvest seasons on the planet
•EU Article 13 & Article 11 were not open to public debate
•Hollywood pre-programming for hungry people wandering the streets
•Gutenberg printing press forbidden by the Ottoman Empire
•EU Copyright Directive is not working
•EU data and policy regulations
•The push to copy write scientific data so you cannot share it about the Grand Solar Minimum
______________________________________
***KEEP ADAPT 2030 INDEPENDENT & ON AIR by VISITING MY SPONSORS***
My Patriot Supply
Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings
http://www.preparewithadapt2030.com
True Leaf Market Heirloom Seeds
http://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0...
ADAPT 2030 Grand Solar Minimum Store
https://www.amazon.com/shop/adapt2030
NEWSLETTER & RESOURCES ADAPT 2030 Monthly
http://www.oilseedcrops.org/global-co...
PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/a...
Libsyn: http://adapt2030.libsyn.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/adapt-2030
LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)
Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T.
http://www.Freedomslips.com
SUPPORT ADAPT 2030
https://www.patreon.com/adapt2030
https://www.subscribestar.com/adapt-2030
Tip Jar via - paypal.me/adapt2030
***Your Support is GREATLY Appreciated***
Video & Audio Content
Created & Produced by David DuByne
http://www.oilseedcrops.org