‘Vaccine Secrets’: What Parents Should Know Before They Vaccinate Their Kids

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When it comes to vaccines, the prevailing narrative is that they are a modern miracle.
But what if that isn’t true? What if vaccines are potentially more dangerous to some people than the diseases they were designed to prevent?
“Vaccine Secrets,” an animated video, explores these questions and more. The video was created by parents who followed the rules. They vaccinated their children according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s schedule.
These parents thought they were doing the right thing, that they were protecting their children. Sadly, they learned they had done just the opposite.
As this video points out, some children can withstand the mercury, aluminum and other industrial chemicals that are in vaccines — but others can’t.
“Vaccine Secrets” fact checks the many statements used to convince parents that vaccines are safe and effective, and dispels many of the myths perpetuated about vaccines, including:
- Deaths from vaccine-preventable diseases were almost zero before the vaccines to prevent them were manufactured.
- Vaccines themselves have caused deaths and injuries in tens of thousands of previously healthy children.
- Vaccines can and do cause autism. The government admitted this when it compensated a family whose healthy child developed autism after vaccination.
- Vaccines earn the big pharmaceutical companies billions of dollars every year.
- When vaccines injure or kill a child, the drug company that produced the vaccine is completely free from liability.
Children’s Health Defense provides links to sources backing up all of the facts outlined in the video.
Source https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/vaccine-secrets-parents-should-know-before-vaccinate/
Thanks to Brenda C for link