04/07/2023 Nicole on John Fredericks Show again: America should be deeply troubled and concerned about Xi Jinping's plan to form a new axis of evil with Russia, Iran, and North Korea. Over the years, the CCP has been very successful in dictating American lawmakers what they should meet and what they should say. America needs to stand up and say no to CCPs bullying and tyranny.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





04/07/2023 妮可再度做客约翰·弗雷德里克斯秀：美国应该对习近平与俄罗斯、伊朗和朝鲜形成新的邪恶轴心的计划深感不安和担忧。 多年来，中共非常成功地指挥了美国立法者他们应该会见什么人以及他们应该说什么话。 美国需要站出来对中共的霸凌和暴政说不。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



