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THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW Part 17: Practical Instructions
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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The Pharisees made a big spectacle of public prayer and Jesus rejected this practice and told them to offer their petitions privately. When the disciples asked the God-man how to pray, He gave them a model prayer that has become known as “The Lord’s Prayer.”

Fasting was another public display of piety that involved sackcloth and ashes, but the Son of God admonished them to do it in private. The Jews scrambled for wealth, but Jesus wanted them preparing for eternity with rewards in heaven. The eyes are entry ports to the soul. As your enemy, Lucifer wants to defile and keep your eye from being single.

Anything you think, say, or do that disobeys the commandments of God desecrates you. Don’t make your soul dirty. Keep your eyes upon the Savior and hold to the solid foundation of the Bible. Remember, it’s not so important how you begin your life after salvation, but how you finish it!

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2023/RLJ-1911.pdf

RLJ-1911 -- MAY 7, 2023

Our new website: https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

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biblegodheavensaviorjesussalvationjewsrewardswealthfastingdisciplessoulphariseeseternityson of godlucifercommandmentsenemythe lords prayerpublic prayer
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