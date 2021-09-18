Exclusive: Drone Captures 2nd Huge Haitian Caravan Crossing Texas Border

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It has become a national scandal that Biden has put up an FAA geo fence exclusion zone to keep reporters from using drones to show the vast scale of the migrants crossing the Rio Grande. Our reporters launched a drone from the Mexican side of the border to show the extent of the ongoing UN backed invasion. New Drone Footage obtained by Infowars captures a large horde of migrants crossing the Rio Grande outside Del Rio, Texas shortly before the airspace became restricted