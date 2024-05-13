Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Moon Happenings- Physical Viewing, Remote Viewing #RV War On Moon?!?
channel image
MJTank
23 Subscribers
124 views
Published Yesterday

Physically viewing the moon with human eyes, camera eye (regular light spectrum)- it's blurry, framey. Edge is not clear or crisp. Now for the Remote View, #RV picture (see video). May 12, 2024. Also, other people video the moon all the time and captured some telescope footage of what looks like a firefight, the moon getting its' ass kicked 3 weeks ago, seen here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oBZlYVUs14M


Gigabytes of awesomeness, #ProTip, #LifeHack, #HowTo at www.linktr.ee/mjtank108

Keywords
spacemoonwareyeremotesatellitefocusrvviewpsipinealfacadepsionic

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket