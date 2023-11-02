Quo Vadis





Nov 1, 2023





Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for October 31, 2023





Dear children, My Lord expects much from you.





Be attentive.





Do not stay ye stationary in sin, but turn to the One who is your One True Saviour.





Give the best of yourselves and you will be rewarded generously.





Announce the Gospel of My Jesus to all those who live in the darkness of false doctrines.





The silence of the just strengthens the enemies of God.





Ye are walking towards a future in which few will remain in the truth.





The mire of false ideologies will cause great spiritual blindness everywhere.





Many consecrated ones will be contaminated and will drag a large number of faithful into error.





Pray ye. Seek ye strength in the Eucharist and be like Jesus in everything.





Do not forget ye: It is in this life, and not in another, that ye must bear witness to your faith.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady Queen of Peace, gave the following similar message to Pedro on July 7, 2020:





Dear children, be meek and humble of heart.





My Jesus taught you with His Examples and Words that without humility you cannot reach Heaven.





I ask you to be men and women of prayer, for only thus you can understand the Designs of God for your lives.





Open your hearts to My Call.





I have come from Heaven to lead you to Heaven.





Do not retreat. Do not allow the things of the world to contaminate you.





You are the Lord’s Possession and Him alone should you follow and serve.





Accept the Gospel of My Jesus and the teachings of the true Magisterium of His Church.





Always remember: it is in this life that you must testify to your faith.





Be attentive.





The devil will act to keep you from the truth.





Many will be contaminated through false teachings.





Give me your hands and I will lead you to the One who loves you and knows you by name.





You have freedom, but it is best to do God’s Will.





Onward in love and in defense of the truth.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O6ESVwe8huE