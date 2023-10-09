Dr John Campbell | No one gave informed consent. Everyone was duped.

A distressing moment for Dr John Campbell as he realises all the videos he made on the vaccine trials were irrelevant.
Nobody was told the shot they were getting was different to the one in the trials. No one gave informed consent. Everyone was duped.
source:
https://x.com/SaiKate108/status/1709546861135339585?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.