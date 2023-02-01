Trauma-free conflict solving - telepathic trauma treatment

The introduction to the workshop January 24th 2023, where Ole Blente talks about conflicts, how they cause chronic disease, and why we need to solve them.
In the playlist "Exercices", you find the exercice from the same workshop.
Learn more on www.innate.one
If you want to participate, you can sign up for our newsletter, and you will receive an invitation to our next free workshop. Choose 'Subscribe' in the list: https://www.innate.one/contact/
The book 'Trauma is a thig of the past' is available here:
https://www.amazon.com/Trauma-thing-past-Telepathy-black/dp/B09WHSMFBR/
