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IRGC spokesman had a message for Trump in English:
"The outcome of the war cannot be determined by tweets. The result of a war is determined in the field, the very place where you and your forces do not dare to approach, and which you can only talk about in your tweets. It would be better to name this war 'Epic Fear' instead of 'Epic Fury.'"