https://gettr.com/post/p23wgg64cc3
1/4/2023 Miles Guo: “Xi the Sun's” Saudi visit was just a trip to the Middle East on a Boeing 747 jet, while only talking nonsense; Although the trip would benefit the Whistleblowers’ Movement to take down the CCP, the fellow Chinese will have to pay a huge price for it because Xi buried seeds of hatred towards the Chinese people.
#SaudiChinaSummit #GulfChinaSummit #ArabChinaSummit #PetroRMB #HuaWei #WhistleblowersMovement
1/4/2023 文贵直播：习太阳的沙特行就是坐着波音747到中东扯了一回淡；这虽然对爆料革命灭共是好事，但它给中国人埋下的仇恨却会让国人付出巨大的代价
#中沙会 #中海会 #中阿会 #石油人民币 #华为 #爆料革命
