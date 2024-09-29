© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
70 views • 7 months ago
Mike Adams free flowing conduit for God VS Self-proclaimed Profits and Prophetess who is truly hearing from God Mike Adams has more of a heart for God Denise self-proclaimed Profits and Prophetess who are far from the kingdom of heaven
This is a great preaching gives you insight and wisdom on being a free flowing Conduit for God versus a Self-Proclaimed Profits and Prophetess from God especially those who say Israel can do no wrong and clap their hands when they're enemies OR Perceived enemies ARE KILLED destroyed if you take Joy in death then I questioned whether you worship GOD or somebody else
