Levin: It’s Time We Stand Up For Democracy!
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday
Mark Levin: “It's time for we, the people who love this country, the people who are patriots, it is time for Republicans, moderate Democrats, Independents, people of goodwill, to stand up and be heard.

Of course, I'm not talking about violence. That's the other side. I'm talking about democracy. I'm talking about the founding of this nation.”


https://rumble.com/v2g1qke-levin-its-time-we-stand-up-for-democracy.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=8

arrestindictmentpresident donald j trump

