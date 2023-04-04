Levin: It’s Time We Stand Up For Democracy!

Mark Levin: “It's time for we, the people who love this country, the people who are patriots, it is time for Republicans, moderate Democrats, Independents, people of goodwill, to stand up and be heard.
Of course, I'm not talking about violence. That's the other side. I'm talking about democracy. I'm talking about the founding of this nation.”
https://rumble.com/v2g1qke-levin-its-time-we-stand-up-for-democracy.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=8
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.