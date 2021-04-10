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I Was Offered $10 Million Not to Do This! - Jovan Pulitzer
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210 views • April 10, 2021
Jovan Hutton Pulitzer was on “The Professor’s Record” with professor David K. Clements from New Mexico State University. During his interview, Pulitzer said he was recently offered $10 million to walk away from his efforts to scan the ballots and determine the number of valid votes in the 2020 election in various states.
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