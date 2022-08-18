Stop Wearing Your Political Affiliation Over Your Face

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When someone gives away their political affiliations by wearing a mask over their face, you can rightfully assume to know exactly what they are going to say about any topic, and you need not discuss anything further with them.
It further divides America, and is a tribal symbol.
#masks #division #tribalism
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