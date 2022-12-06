Cannabis Beverage Report

While a small category, Beverages have significant potential for growth.







Beverages are more popular in Canada than in the US. On average, Beverages make up 2.1% of total sales in Canada and 1.1% in the US.





Seasonality is a significant factor. Beverage sales have spiked in the last two summers in both Canada and the US, as well as on popular US holidays such as 4th of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.





Industry excitement may be exceeding customer demand.





Since January 2021, the Canadian market has seen a 300% increase in brands. Beverage brands grew 65% in the US over the same time period.





This flood of new brands and products into the market could be exceeding demand and contributing to price compression within the category.





