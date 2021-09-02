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Some funny dumb things that people are doing to prevent getting the fake COVID-19 lie Coronavirus
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112 views • September 02, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (September 2021).
Foolish behavior of people who believe the fake COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic lie
Attached are photos and video footages of some foolish laughable things that the ordinary everyday dumb human populace are doing to prevent getting the imaginary fake COVID-19 lie pandemic. It is the people who are receiving the COVID-19 Coronavirus delta variant A.I. “black goo” femtotech nanobot t-Veronica zombie virus 5G remote assassination weapon biochemical weapon vaccine who are dying by the masses and not the normal people who have God’s natural human immunity. Those who worship Semjaza’s medical science witchcraft will get killed by the ascended master fallen angel devils, though we real Christians had been warning them to repent of their medical science witchcraft for decades. As I always say, sin makes humans extremely dumb, and God’s Holy Spirit makes humans wise. This is why all these masses of religious Christian freak hordes are listening to their Illuminati 501c3 church pastors, and redefining hundreds of Bible verses, and rebelling against women’s head coverings, and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s 1840s to 2020s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers, and stealing unbiblical 10% salary tithe taxes, and worshipping the Draco avatar pedophile cannibal Satanists like Katy Perry and Donald Trump and QAnon and the Pope and the Queen and Mickey Mouse, and condoning all their evils by their silence. By their redefining of Bible verses, they removed all of God’s spiritual protection, and by their silence, they have condoned the release of all the vampire ascended master fallen angel devils and nephilim & chimera aliens from the abyss to exterminate and replace God’s human homo-sapiens specie. This is true stupidity. Repent, repent, repent, repent, and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Foolish behavior of people who believe the fake COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic lie
Attached are photos and video footages of some foolish laughable things that the ordinary everyday dumb human populace are doing to prevent getting the imaginary fake COVID-19 lie pandemic. It is the people who are receiving the COVID-19 Coronavirus delta variant A.I. “black goo” femtotech nanobot t-Veronica zombie virus 5G remote assassination weapon biochemical weapon vaccine who are dying by the masses and not the normal people who have God’s natural human immunity. Those who worship Semjaza’s medical science witchcraft will get killed by the ascended master fallen angel devils, though we real Christians had been warning them to repent of their medical science witchcraft for decades. As I always say, sin makes humans extremely dumb, and God’s Holy Spirit makes humans wise. This is why all these masses of religious Christian freak hordes are listening to their Illuminati 501c3 church pastors, and redefining hundreds of Bible verses, and rebelling against women’s head coverings, and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s 1840s to 2020s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers, and stealing unbiblical 10% salary tithe taxes, and worshipping the Draco avatar pedophile cannibal Satanists like Katy Perry and Donald Trump and QAnon and the Pope and the Queen and Mickey Mouse, and condoning all their evils by their silence. By their redefining of Bible verses, they removed all of God’s spiritual protection, and by their silence, they have condoned the release of all the vampire ascended master fallen angel devils and nephilim & chimera aliens from the abyss to exterminate and replace God’s human homo-sapiens specie. This is true stupidity. Repent, repent, repent, repent, and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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