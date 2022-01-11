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Hot Compost in Cold Winter
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306 views • January 11, 2022
Filmed by Joseph Jenkins, author of the Humanure Handbook and The Compost Toilet Handbook. One trick to keeping your compost from freezing in the winter is in how you utilize your cover material. Whenever you add fresh organic material to your pile, rake the thick top cover material layer aside in all four directions. Dig a hole in the exposed compost and add your fresh material into the hole. Pull the compost over the fresh material, then rake most of the cover material back over the disturbed area. Add fresh cover material to keep a clean layer of cover material over the bin contents at all times. In effect, you will create a "cover material cushion" around the sides of your bin. This helps insulate the compost in the winter months. Read more at http://humanurehandbook.com/index.html.
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