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Psychiatrists’ claims and drug makers’ advertising that these drugs are “safe” when they are deadly have tragically misled parents.
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71 views • November 15, 2020
Too many families’ lives have been ruined in some way by today’s widespread psychiatric practice of drugging children with heavy, mind-altering drugs for supposed educational and behavioral problems.
Psychiatrists’ claims and drug makers’ advertising that these drugs are “safe” when they are deadly have tragically misled parents. The worst thing that parents can do is to ignore their instincts and give in to such mental health propaganda.
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/parents/message-to-parents.html
Psychiatrists’ claims and drug makers’ advertising that these drugs are “safe” when they are deadly have tragically misled parents. The worst thing that parents can do is to ignore their instincts and give in to such mental health propaganda.
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/parents/message-to-parents.html
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