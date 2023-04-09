Saudi Arabian Camel Racing

This was up near Tabuk in Saudi Arabia. It was truly amazing to get to see something like this. I hope you enjoy the video.
Like, Subscribe, and Leave a Comment!
God Bless!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.