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Signs of the end times: And ye shall be hated of all nations for My name's sake! (13)
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to Banned.Video (InforWars)


DISCLAIMER: I do NOT support Alex Jones nor I do support Artur Pawlowski and his church but this is a good short video.


Artur Pawlowski, a pastor, was charged with terrorism in Canada for refusing to go along with the Canadian government’s COVID-19 restrictions including public gatherings at his church.


Canada has become ground zero for the globalists’ war against Christianity.


Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Website: www.ssremnant.org

Email: [email protected]

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fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godchristiansyeshuapersecutionson of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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