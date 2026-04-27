Signs of the end times: And ye shall be hated of all nations for My name's sake! (13)

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Credits to Banned.Video (InforWars)





DISCLAIMER: I do NOT support Alex Jones nor I do support Artur Pawlowski and his church but this is a good short video.





Artur Pawlowski, a pastor, was charged with terrorism in Canada for refusing to go along with the Canadian government’s COVID-19 restrictions including public gatherings at his church.





Canada has become ground zero for the globalists’ war against Christianity.





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