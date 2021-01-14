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Μετά την ομιλία Τραμπ!Σε τεντωμένο σχοινί οι ΗΠΑ!
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104 views • January 14, 2021
Μέχρι την ορκωμοσία του Μπαιντεν στις 20 Ιανουαρίου οι εξελίξεις τρέχουν στις ΗΠΑ!Θα κάνει κάτι ο Τραμπ που θα αλλάξει εντελώς τα δεδομένα και θα προκαλέσει ντόμινο καταιγιστικών αλλαγών στον παγκόσμιο χάρτη;
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