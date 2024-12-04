Al-Quds Brigades, Al-Mujahideen Brigades, and Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades striking Zionist concentrations on the Netzarim axis and artillery emplacements in Fajjah, Gaza, occupied Palestine, 3 Dec 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Al-Quds Brigades (PIJ), Al-Mujahideen Brigades (ex-Fatah) and Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades (PFLP) striking Zionist enemy concentrations on the Netzarim axis and Zionist artillery emplacements in the Fajjah military site, east of Gaza, occupied Palestine
Dated: 03/12/2024
Donate for translation: https://FreePalestine.video