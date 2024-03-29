Create New Account
Food Air Drops in North Gaza March 28th Israel Gaza War
Food Air Drops in North Gaza March 28th Israel Gaza War

عائلة ابو حمزة

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ixYKq3JX45E


روتيني 17 رمضان🌙ومعاناة الحصول على المساعدات


Routine 17 Ramadan day and the suffering of obtaining aid

israelpalestinegenocidegazaforeignpolicynatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarspalestinewarsgazawar

