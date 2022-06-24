X22 FINANCIAL REPORT Ep. 2807a - States Are Making a Move Away from the [CBDC], in the End the [CB] Will Fail

X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2807a - June 23, 2022

States Are Making A Move Away From The [CBDC], In The End The [CB] Will Fail

The people are worried about the economy, fuel and inflation are the top things they are worried about, they see that [JB]/[CB] caused the problems for their agenda. Companies are beginning to layoff. States make a move to legalize Bitcoin



All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.



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