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Is Bill Gates Behind BABY Formula Shortage! Transhuman Vaccine agenda
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264 views • May 13, 2022
Stew Peters Network.
Join DeAnna Lorraine on her new show Shots Fired! with DeAnna Lorraine with a deep-dive interview with prominent scientist and former WHO Researcher, Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger who discusses what is really in the toxic jabs, heavy metals, Graphene Oxide and the Transhuman agenda involved in it. Must-watch and share interview!
Plus DeAnna goes over the top hottest headlines of the day, including the horrific baby formula shortage and "random" fires attacking all the food processing plants across the country.
Watch the full show here: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/05/is-bill-gates-behind-baby-formula-shortage-transhuman-vaccine-agenda/
Be sure to subscribe to Premium Content to watch the full Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm CT!
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user:
https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Get DeAnna’s Book, Taking America Back:
https://www.amazon.com/Taking-Back-America-Campaign-Firebrand/dp/B08DSTHT8J/
Watch Every Episode of Shot’s Fired With DeAnna Lorraine:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/shots-fired-with-deanna-lorraine
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v14ispq-is-bill-gates-behind-baby-formula-shortage-transhuman-vaccine-agenda.html
Join DeAnna Lorraine on her new show Shots Fired! with DeAnna Lorraine with a deep-dive interview with prominent scientist and former WHO Researcher, Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger who discusses what is really in the toxic jabs, heavy metals, Graphene Oxide and the Transhuman agenda involved in it. Must-watch and share interview!
Plus DeAnna goes over the top hottest headlines of the day, including the horrific baby formula shortage and "random" fires attacking all the food processing plants across the country.
Watch the full show here: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/05/is-bill-gates-behind-baby-formula-shortage-transhuman-vaccine-agenda/
Be sure to subscribe to Premium Content to watch the full Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm CT!
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user:
https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Get DeAnna’s Book, Taking America Back:
https://www.amazon.com/Taking-Back-America-Campaign-Firebrand/dp/B08DSTHT8J/
Watch Every Episode of Shot’s Fired With DeAnna Lorraine:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/shots-fired-with-deanna-lorraine
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v14ispq-is-bill-gates-behind-baby-formula-shortage-transhuman-vaccine-agenda.html
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