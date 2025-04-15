President of El Salvador: Trump appreciated the phrase of the President of El Salvador, and wants to use it

Yesterday, April 14th, Trump appreciated the phrase of the President of El Salvador, and wants to use it.

More as found on social media:

Nayib Bukele, President of El Salvador and stereotypical Latin American authoritarian CIA asset, arrives at the White House.

Trump: “We want to help El Salvador build new prisons.”

Translation? Trump plans to deport migrants en masse, then outsource their detention to prisons built by his billionaire buddies and managed by his pet dictator. It’s colonialism meets privatized incarceration, with a dash of Latin American regime playbook.

You couldn’t script this better if you tried.