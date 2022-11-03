7 Trumpets / Who will Live by Faith - Righteousness by Faith (10/13)

John describes four angels standing on the four corners of the earth.
The ancients believed that the earth was flat and demons lived beneath
the earth. The four angels were holding back the four winds until a
seal was placed on the servants the prophets. After these servants (the
144,000) were sealed, then the four winds were released and the Great
Tribulation begins. The Bible distinguishes between the 144,000 and the
great multitude surrounding God's throne.
The mystery of God is that anybody can be saved if he or she is willing
to live by faith. There will be disasters on earth during the first
four trumpets. Like the trumpets between the Feast of Trumpets and the
Day of Atonement, the trumpets provided a warning that mercy was about
to end.
God will pour out His Spirit on the 144,000 servants first - this is the
reason they are called first fruits. God will give them, along with
those who choose to live by faith during the Great Tribulation, an
incomparable gift. He will remove their carnal nature so they will no
longer have a need for an intercessor. What a wonderful event!
