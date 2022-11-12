Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Flashback - Alex Jones 2016 Report on Sandy Hook
33 views
channel image
GoneDark
Published 17 days ago |

No matter what you think about Alex Jones, there is no legal case against him for reporting on Sandy Hook.  He is the "strawman" being used to take away free speech and first amendment rights.  This is how totalitarian systems escalate and censor.  This is why there is a second amendment as well.  Never give up either.  Included is the strange Gotham City - southern tip "Sandy Hook" coincidence 2 weeks later in 2012.  Most USA schools are on X-Mas vacation breaks from mid-December to after New Year's Day.  Hmmm...

Keywords
attackbill of rightstruthcoincidencesfreespeechstrawmanreportingprovocativetotalitarianprecedence

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket