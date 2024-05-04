Melbourne Freedom Rally 4 May 2024 Victoria Market

Part 2 of two videos of this Saturday, this one covering the speeches at Queen Victoria Market and the return to Parliament House. The issues we were raising are now many areas such as climate change, five G dangers, fifteen minute cities, the poison jab and how to recover from it, the ID bill and the importance of keeping cash. This list could be summarised into the tragedy of unchecked government corruption. The greater tragedy is that so many people are still asleep to it or daring not to think critically because should they wake it will blow their minds.

