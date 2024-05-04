Melbourne Freedom Rally 4 May 2024 Victoria Market

Part 2 of two videos of this Saturday, this one covering the speeches at Queen Victoria Market and the return to Parliament House. The issues we were raising are now many areas such as climate change, five G dangers, fifteen minute cities, the poison jab and how to recover from it, the ID bill and the importance of keeping cash. This list could be summarised into the tragedy of unchecked government corruption. The greater tragedy is that so many people are still asleep to it or daring not to think critically because should they wake it will blow their minds.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.