💥 During aerial reconnaissance, a bunker of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was detected, the movement of the periscope confirmed the presence of the enemy inside

ADDING : Front Summary for the morning of September 9, 2023

▪️Over the past 24 hours, the Russian Armed Forces have struck targets in Zaporozhye and Krivoy Rog.

▪️The front section between the Vremevsky direction and Ugledar becomes a new direction for concentrating the enemy’s efforts. Fighting is taking place on the outskirts of Novodonetsky and Novomayorsky , between the settlements of the Ukrainian Armed Forces they are crossing the Shaitanka River. The blow is being carried out by units from the DPR, OBTF "Cascade" and soldiers from the Far East.

▪️On the Zaporozhye front there are battles on the Rabotino-Verbovoye line, the 80th separate air assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is recorded near Verbovoye (pd - Lvov). Rabotino is in a gray zone, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have nowhere to consolidate under the fire of MLRS and high-explosive bombs. Heavy fighting is going on.

▪️South of Artemovsk ( Bakhmut ), the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue “meat assaults” in the battles for Kleshcheevka ; enemy attacks were also organized near Andreevka . Enemy artillery is destroyed by the Lancet UAV, and footage has appeared of the defeat of another Polish self-propelled gun "Crab".

▪️A GUR agent was detained in Crimea , whose task was to disrupt military railway transportation and obtain data on booms, air defense and Caliber carriers. In the Bryansk region over the past 24 hours, constant UAV raids and drones that broke through the air defense damaged a microelectronics plant and a railway station building. In the Belgorod region , the Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled border villages; in the Valuysky urban district , a UAV damaged three private households. In the DPR, a civilian was killed by Ukrainian Armed Forces fire and seven civilians were injured.



