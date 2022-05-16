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Richard Burdick's Handsome Horn Solos No. 5, Op. 318 No. 5 for horn & piano
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10 views • May 16, 2022
This is number 5 from a set of 16 pieces in opus 318. These can be played on natural horn or more easily on valve horn.
Find the horn parts for free on MusicaNeo:
https://richardburdick.musicaneo.com/sheetmusic/sm-534062_handsome_horn_solos_for_natural_or_valve_horn_and_piano__valve_horn_part_only_op.html
https://richardburdick.musicaneo.com/sheetmusic/sm-534060_handsome_horn_solos_for_natural_or_valve_horn_and_piano__natural_horn_part_only_.html
Find the full set on CD with a recording of both versions (natural & valve horn)
https://richardoburdick.bandcamp.com/album/cd68-handsome-horn-solos-for-natural-horn-or-valve-horn-and-piano
For more information please visit: https://i-ching-music.com/opus318.html
Find the horn parts for free on MusicaNeo:
https://richardburdick.musicaneo.com/sheetmusic/sm-534062_handsome_horn_solos_for_natural_or_valve_horn_and_piano__valve_horn_part_only_op.html
https://richardburdick.musicaneo.com/sheetmusic/sm-534060_handsome_horn_solos_for_natural_or_valve_horn_and_piano__natural_horn_part_only_.html
Find the full set on CD with a recording of both versions (natural & valve horn)
https://richardoburdick.bandcamp.com/album/cd68-handsome-horn-solos-for-natural-horn-or-valve-horn-and-piano
For more information please visit: https://i-ching-music.com/opus318.html
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