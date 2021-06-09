Stephen Kevin Bannon

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We have a Chinese Communist Party problem. They are just like the Nazis. They are just like the Fascists. They are just like the Soviets. They are gangsters. They are evil. They must be destroyed. All next, on Warroom Pandemic.
The Chinese people are not children. China is an ancient civilization. It is (They are) a noble people. It is (They are) good people. If you support the Chinese Communist Party you are a racist. If you support the Chinese Communist Party you are a nativist, (you are) a xenophobe.