STAR TREK CONTINUES E03 🪞 'FAIREST OF THEM ALL' DEEPFAKE

Source: https://kimikomura19.wordpress.com/2018/09/17/star-trek-continues-fairest-of-them-all-deepfake/





#deepfake #startrekcontinues #startrek





By popular demand, another "Star Trek Continues" deepfake. With the faces of Capt. Kirk, Mr. Spock, Scotty, Uhura, and Dr. McCoy. Spock's beard (from "Mirror, Mirror") didn't morph very well, and Dr. McCoy's face didn't travel well from the other universe.





Please share and subscribe if you want to see more deepfakes.





The original: STAR TREK CONTINUES E03 🪞 "FAIREST OF THEM ALL"





https://www.bitchute.com/video/4Gy1FxMGpGml/