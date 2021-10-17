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Faith Without Works is Dead!
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10 views • October 17, 2021
James said faith without works is dead. Paul and Jesus said, "Each man will be repaid according to their works, good and bad. What are you doing with your life? Actions speak louder than words and Jesus said, "Not all who call me "lord" will enter heaven but only those who do the will of my father."
Still think all you have to do is say a little prayer, or claim belief but lack action to get to heaven?
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
Still think all you have to do is say a little prayer, or claim belief but lack action to get to heaven?
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
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