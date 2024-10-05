Chronicle of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Events of the week of September 28 - October 4, 2024

▪️In the north of the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces struck various areas of the Palestinian enclave's capital. The main impacts were in the southern and western neighborhoods of Gaza, particularly in Az-Zeitun.

▪️There were also some high-profile hits: in the At-Tufah area in the northeast of Gaza, a strike hit a school where Palestinian refugees were located, resulting in the deaths of about 20 civilians.

▪️Sporadic firefights periodically erupted in the vicinity of the University College in the southwest of the city. Despite this, the line of contact did not change significantly over the past period.





▪️In the central part of the enclave, the Israelis periodically carried out air and artillery strikes on targets. In response, Palestinian formations shelled the positions of the Israel Defense Forces in the Netzarim corridor.

▪️In the south, in Rafah, IDF units conducted engineering work to destroy Hamas infrastructure. At the same time, the exhumation of the bodies of deceased Palestinians continued in the city itself.

▪️In the West Bank, the Israeli operation "Summer Camps" continued. Since the start of the conflict on October 7, 2023, more than 11,000 Palestinians have been detained.





▪️Near the city of Hebron, a Palestinian with a knife attempted to attack Israeli checkpoint personnel. However, the IDF soldiers identified the militant in time and eliminated him.

▪️There were also terrorist attacks in Israel, where two armed militants attacked passengers on a tram in Tel Aviv. As a result of the incident, seven people were killed and 16 were injured to varying degrees.

#video #digest #map #Israel #Palestine

@rybar