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Canada has it's Donald Trump. One that stands up for Freedom and the Common people.
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50 views • September 07, 2021
When Tyranny becomes law, Revolution becomes our Duty.
People in Canada are finally pissed off. Maxime Bernier and the new political party the Peoples Party of Canada PPC has a chance of forming the government because Justin Fidel Trudeau called a snap, early election that nobody wanted.
People in Canada are finally pissed off. Maxime Bernier and the new political party the Peoples Party of Canada PPC has a chance of forming the government because Justin Fidel Trudeau called a snap, early election that nobody wanted.
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