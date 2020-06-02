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T. MMS: Mixing 3-drops in 4 oz water - enough to purify a gallon of water.
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643 views • June 02, 2020
This demo shows how to mix and then dilute a 3-drop chlorine dioxide mix (MMS) into water. It must be done in a dry cup first, and then mixed in with water. This dosage amount can be used to purify a gallon of semi clean water (like from a river or captured from rain) into drinkable water. I have read that you can use between 8-12 drops for a gallon if the water is more questionable.
Either way, be sure to wait about an hour after mixing before drinking it. It also can be used as a single dosage amount in the Protocol 1000, 2000 or 3000 for health purposes. (You drink it instead of pouring it into a gallon of water). It is one of the best killers of Parasites, Bacteria (bad bacteria), Viruses and Fungus in the body. Water that is being purified should be run through a fabric, paper towel or coffee filter to remove all solids.
Either way, be sure to wait about an hour after mixing before drinking it. It also can be used as a single dosage amount in the Protocol 1000, 2000 or 3000 for health purposes. (You drink it instead of pouring it into a gallon of water). It is one of the best killers of Parasites, Bacteria (bad bacteria), Viruses and Fungus in the body. Water that is being purified should be run through a fabric, paper towel or coffee filter to remove all solids.
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