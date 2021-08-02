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Steve Bannon's War Room Pandemic 2/8/2021 Ep 713: Security Video From Detroit's TCF Center Released (w/ Jim Hoft)
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191 views • February 10, 2021
November 4th Security Video From Detroit's TCF Center Released by the Gateway Pundit Shows Van Arriving at 3:23 am and Unloading Huge Quantities of Ballots
Exclusive: The TCF Center Election Fraud – Newly Discovered Video Shows Late Night Deliveries of Tens of Thousands of Illegal Ballots 8 Hours After Deadline
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/exclusive-tcf-center-election-fraud-newly-recovered-video-shows-late-night-deliveries-tens-thousands-illegal-ballots-michigan-arena/
EXCLUSIVE: Suspicious Vehicle Seen Escorting Late Night Biden Ballot Van at TCF Center on Election Night (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/exclusive-suspicious-vehicle-seen-escorting-late-night-biden-ballot-van-tcf-center-election-night-video/
The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft Joins Steve Bannon and the War Room to Discuss TCF Center Report that Got The Gateway Pundit Banned from Twitter
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/gateway-pundits-jim-hoft-joins-steven-bannon-war-room-discuss-tcf-center-report-got-gateway-pundit-banned-twitter-video/
https://pandemic.warroom.org/
https://gnews.org/
https://bannonswarroom.com/
Exclusive: The TCF Center Election Fraud – Newly Discovered Video Shows Late Night Deliveries of Tens of Thousands of Illegal Ballots 8 Hours After Deadline
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/exclusive-tcf-center-election-fraud-newly-recovered-video-shows-late-night-deliveries-tens-thousands-illegal-ballots-michigan-arena/
EXCLUSIVE: Suspicious Vehicle Seen Escorting Late Night Biden Ballot Van at TCF Center on Election Night (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/exclusive-suspicious-vehicle-seen-escorting-late-night-biden-ballot-van-tcf-center-election-night-video/
The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft Joins Steve Bannon and the War Room to Discuss TCF Center Report that Got The Gateway Pundit Banned from Twitter
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/gateway-pundits-jim-hoft-joins-steven-bannon-war-room-discuss-tcf-center-report-got-gateway-pundit-banned-twitter-video/
https://pandemic.warroom.org/
https://gnews.org/
https://bannonswarroom.com/
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