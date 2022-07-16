Road to Petrovsky - MORE Civilians Murdered by Ukrop Nazis - Armed, Paid and Directed by Nazi Scumbag.... - Russell 'Texas' Bentley, on 071522

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This is from Russell 'Texas' Bentley, on his Telegram channel.
Road to Petrovsky TODAY. MORE civilians murdered by ukrop nazis armed, paid and directed by nazi scumbag terrorists in the uSA. Remember, what comes around, goes around, so don't squeal and whine and cry when YOUR turn comes. And it's coming soon. YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED.