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Road to Petrovsky - MORE Civilians Murdered by Ukrop Nazis - Armed, Paid and Directed by Nazi Scumbag.... - Russell 'Texas' Bentley, on 071522
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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141 views • July 16, 2022

This is from Russell 'Texas' Bentley, on his Telegram channel. 

Road to Petrovsky TODAY. MORE civilians murdered by ukrop nazis armed, paid and directed by nazi scumbag terrorists in the uSA. Remember, what comes around, goes around, so don't squeal and whine and cry when YOUR turn comes. And it's coming soon. YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED.


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russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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