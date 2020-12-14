© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gracias a mis 15,000 suscritos en YouTube. Video 1de3 Mujeres, música mexicana.
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • December 14, 2020
Mix de 11 canciones representativas de la cultura musical de México.
¡QUE LO DISFRUTEN!
¡¡¡Y --M-U-C-H-A-S --- G-R-A-C-I-A-S!!!
- - - -
1.- Yo me muero donde quera - Lucha Reyes (00:00)
2.- Cuatro milpas - Aida Cuevas (03:06)
3.- Celosa - Eva Garza (6:29)
4.- San Juan Del Rio - Chayito Valdez (09:25)
5.- El Siete Mares - Lola Beltrán (11:47)
6.- Rayando el sol - Chavela Vargas (14:17)
7.- Paloma negra - Amalia Mendoza (16:36)
8-. No volveré - Estela Núñez (19:21)
9.- Libro abierto - Rocío Banquells (22:37)
10.- Hermosísimo lucero - Lucha Villa (24:58)
11.- La Martina - Irma Serrano (27:30)
¡QUE LO DISFRUTEN!
¡¡¡Y --M-U-C-H-A-S --- G-R-A-C-I-A-S!!!
- - - -
1.- Yo me muero donde quera - Lucha Reyes (00:00)
2.- Cuatro milpas - Aida Cuevas (03:06)
3.- Celosa - Eva Garza (6:29)
4.- San Juan Del Rio - Chayito Valdez (09:25)
5.- El Siete Mares - Lola Beltrán (11:47)
6.- Rayando el sol - Chavela Vargas (14:17)
7.- Paloma negra - Amalia Mendoza (16:36)
8-. No volveré - Estela Núñez (19:21)
9.- Libro abierto - Rocío Banquells (22:37)
10.- Hermosísimo lucero - Lucha Villa (24:58)
11.- La Martina - Irma Serrano (27:30)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.