X22 REPORT Ep. 2998b - [DS] Narrative Fail, Trump Shifts Tactics, Durham On Deck, Panic Everywhere

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2998b - Feb 15, 2023
[DS] Narrative Fail,Trump Shifts Tactics, Durham On Deck, Panic Everywhere
The [DS] narrative is failing and when they take on a new narrative watch how quickly it breaks down. They are playing up the idea that Durham is finished and he has nothing, he will write a report about his failures. Remember Durham does not leak information, they are panicking. Trump is now shifting tactics on election ballots. The [DS] is going to push the opposite, watch what happens next. The [DS] is in trouble they are not in control, they are fighting for their lives.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Help take years off the clock with Collagen
--> http://healthwithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.