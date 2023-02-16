X22 REPORT Ep. 2998b - [DS] Narrative Fail, Trump Shifts Tactics, Durham On Deck, Panic Everywhere

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2998b - Feb 15, 2023

[DS] Narrative Fail,Trump Shifts Tactics, Durham On Deck, Panic Everywhere

The [DS] narrative is failing and when they take on a new narrative watch how quickly it breaks down. They are playing up the idea that Durham is finished and he has nothing, he will write a report about his failures. Remember Durham does not leak information, they are panicking. Trump is now shifting tactics on election ballots. The [DS] is going to push the opposite, watch what happens next. The [DS] is in trouble they are not in control, they are fighting for their lives.

