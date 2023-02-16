Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 2998b - [DS] Narrative Fail, Trump Shifts Tactics, Durham On Deck, Panic Everywhere
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2998b - Feb 15, 2023

[DS] Narrative Fail,Trump Shifts Tactics, Durham On Deck, Panic Everywhere

The [DS] narrative is failing and when they take on a new narrative watch how quickly it breaks down. They are playing up the idea that Durham is finished and he has nothing, he will write a report about his failures. Remember Durham does not leak information, they are panicking. Trump is now shifting tactics on election ballots. The [DS] is going to push the opposite, watch what happens next. The [DS] is in trouble they are not in control, they are fighting for their lives. 

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com  site.

censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselon muskelection fraudx22 reportbiden regimefree speech violation

