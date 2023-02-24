GIANT EXPLOSION AT OIL FACILITY*OHIO TOXIC WASTE BEING BURIED IN TEXAS & MICHIGAN*SO CAL SNOW*SIGNS*

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T indigoandether Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy! https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt Thank you so much for your support! https://twitter.com/DavidWolfe/status/1628913368320086016 https://twitter.com/72powpow/status/1629160563061448706 https://twitter.com/antiwokeone/status/1629193701024038912?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw https://twitter.com/theinformantofc/status/1628930196781891585?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw https://twitter.com/search?q=iran%20&src=typed_query&f=top https://dcenquirer.com/breaking-researchers-release-alarming-finding-about-lasting-health-effects-for-east-palestine-residents-from-hazardous-chemicals/ https://watchers.news/2023/02/23/two-powerful-winter-storms-hit-u-s-leaving-more-than-2-million-people-without-power/ https://www.chron.com/news/houston-texas/article/ohio-train-derailment-wastewater-houston-17801250.php https://twitter.com/somendra31/status/1629047912000016384 https://twitter.com/Gabriele_Corno/status/1625768370242027520 https://www.sott.net/article/477648-Do-dogs-really-descend-from-wolves https://www.sott.net/article/477540-Meteor-fireball-over-Michigan-and-surrounding-states-on-February-20 https://watchers.news/2023/02/24/bright-fireball-south-of-pittsburgh-pennsylvania/ https://watchers.news/2023/02/24/long-lasting-daylight-fireball-over-southern-california/ https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/eclipses/2023/oct-14-annular/where-when/ https://watchers.news/2023/02/24/severe-weather-causes-fatal-flooding-and-landslides-in-ecuador/ https://watchers.news/2023/02/23/increased-seismic-activity-under-aniakchak-volcano-alerts-raised-alaska/ https://watchers.news/2023/02/24/m6-3-earthquake-hits-north-of-halmahera-at-intermediate-depth-indonesia/ https://wwwn.cdc.gov/TSP/PHS/PHS.aspx?phsid=554&toxid=102 https://electroverse.co/snow-falls-across-california-lax-busts-temp-record-portlands-snowiest-day-since-1943-europes-arctic-outbreak/ https://arstechnica.com/science/2016/04/drugs-we-pee-out-are-returning-to-us-in-our-salad-bowls-to-get-re-peed/ https://today.tamu.edu/2019/06/05/removing-drugs-from-wastewater/ https://www.wkbn.com/news/local-news/east-palestine-train-derailment/texas-and-michigan-getting-toxic-waste-and-contaminated-soil-from-east-palestine/ https://twitter.com/CitizenFreePres/status/1629202389139083264?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

