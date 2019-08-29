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You Ought To Know by Markus Daimeion I (8-28-2019 8:30pm Central Time! Acoustic Live Unplugged right now just for you.)
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75 views • August 29, 2019
"Just sitting here in pain, Loving You All, so I thought I'd sing you a song. I hope you like this one. I'll give it a listen later. I just recorded this with my computer in the room truly unplugged."~M
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