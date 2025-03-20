BrightLearn - Rebirthing America, an interview with Ann Vandersteel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this explosive podcast episode, host Bright Learn dives into an eye-opening interview with investigative journalist Ann Vandersteel, who discusses the collapse of corrupt systems, the rise of state sovereignty movements like Texas, the shocking revelations of Operation Burning Edge about the border crisis, and the global shift away from the U.S. dollar, all while advocating for a constitutional rebirth of America and a rejection of globalist agendas.
