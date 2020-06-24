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Silvano Trotta - Nouveaux Cas et Clusters - Dr Eric Ménat
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1 view • June 24, 2020
Import YT 24 juin 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4k0xruZpn3Q
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Il y a des nouveaux cas positifs au Covid, ainsi que des Clusters partout dans le monde. Pour en parler, j'ai invité le Docteur Eric Ménat.
Son blog : https://www.guerir-bien-vieillir.com
Article et livre : https://staticmail.editionsbiosante.fr/2020/04/gbd/dossierbonuscovid19_guerir_bien_vieillir.pdf
Sa pétition : https://petition-chloroquine.fr
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Il y a des nouveaux cas positifs au Covid, ainsi que des Clusters partout dans le monde. Pour en parler, j'ai invité le Docteur Eric Ménat.
Son blog : https://www.guerir-bien-vieillir.com
Article et livre : https://staticmail.editionsbiosante.fr/2020/04/gbd/dossierbonuscovid19_guerir_bien_vieillir.pdf
Sa pétition : https://petition-chloroquine.fr
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