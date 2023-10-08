Create New Account
Help Sponsor J6 Patriots Trapped In Gulags: J6er Families Going Broke Trying To Save Loved Ones
GalacticStorm
Stew Peters Network | Help Sponsor J6 Patriots Trapped In Gulags: J6er Families Going Broke Trying To Save Loved Ones

Political prisoner Jake Lang calls in from the gulag. Jake announces a new initiative for J6ers where the public can now donate directly into the J6er’s commissary account. This relieves the families of the persecuted, who are facing financial ruin after the weaponized DOJ made examples out of their husbands, fathers, and sons.

You can help support the J6ers still awaiting trial in prison by visiting: https://sponsorj6.com/

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!


human abusedoj corruptioninhumane conditionsj6dc gulagjan 6 political prisoners

